GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 1.9 %

GDS stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Institutional Trading of GDS

About GDS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GDS by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 1,227,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GDS by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $11,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.