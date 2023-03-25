GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.
GDS Trading Down 1.9 %
GDS stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
