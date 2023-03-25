Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Given New GBX 162 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 ($2.00) to GBX 162 ($1.99) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Genel Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
About Genel Energy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genel Energy (GEGYF)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.