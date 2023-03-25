Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Given New GBX 162 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 ($2.00) to GBX 162 ($1.99) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

