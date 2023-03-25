General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

