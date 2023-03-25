General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in General Mills by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

