Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 175.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.
Generation Bio stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
