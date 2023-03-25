Generation Income Properties (GIPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

GIPR stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.09%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

