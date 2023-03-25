Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €144.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €92.70 ($99.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a fifty-two week high of €91.25 ($98.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.61.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

