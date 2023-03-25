Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Sells $137,033.73 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

