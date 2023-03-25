Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.84. Getty Images shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 50,180 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.