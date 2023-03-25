Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

