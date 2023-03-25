Global-e Online Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,023 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the typical volume of 1,497 put options.
Shares of GLBE opened at $29.18 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
