Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

