Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

LIT opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.