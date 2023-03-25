Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,639 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.