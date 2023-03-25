Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,953,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 206,270 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 111,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 253,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

