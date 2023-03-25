Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 129,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 155,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

