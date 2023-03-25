Graco Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

