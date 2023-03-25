GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.29) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.25) price target on GSK in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.32).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,401.20 ($17.21) on Friday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.01). The company has a market cap of £57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,434.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,405.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,495.50%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,078.84). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.26), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($521,828.71). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,078.84). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

