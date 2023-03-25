Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

