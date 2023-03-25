HC Wainwright Comments on ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.26 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.