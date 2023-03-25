Head to Head Analysis: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for O2Micro International and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Solar 0 7 12 0 2.63

O2Micro International presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $203.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $101.10 million 1.41 $12.11 million $0.10 49.00 First Solar $2.62 billion 8.59 -$44.17 million ($0.42) -502.61

This table compares O2Micro International and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

O2Micro International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 3.48% 2.99% 2.56% First Solar -1.69% -0.75% -0.58%

About O2Micro International

(Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.