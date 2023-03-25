Head-To-Head Analysis: Nutex Health (NUTX) vs. The Competition

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nutex Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -1.00 Nutex Health Competitors $5.11 billion $38.96 million -19.87

Profitability

Nutex Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -46.15% -9,233.32% -5.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nutex Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 763 4691 10042 252 2.62

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutex Health rivals beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

