Head to Head Analysis: Volcon (VLCN) and The Competition

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Volcon to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,075.29% -25.07% -11.96%

Risk and Volatility

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.95 Volcon Competitors $46.73 billion $2.45 billion 10.10

This table compares Volcon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Volcon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Volcon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 845 2219 3041 137 2.40

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 37.10%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Volcon competitors beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

