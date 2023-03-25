Head to Head Survey: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Verano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $737.85 million 1.29 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.38 Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 28.17 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -0.91

This table compares Verano and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yield10 Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verano and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 4 0 2.80 Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verano currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.46%. Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Verano beats Yield10 Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.