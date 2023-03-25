HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as low as $54.14 and last traded at $54.40. 109,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 815,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.9 %

About HealthEquity

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

