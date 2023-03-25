Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.92.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

