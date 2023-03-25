Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.