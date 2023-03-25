Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 821,347 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,628.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 355,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 334,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $8,041,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.6 %

ALSN stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

