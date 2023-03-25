Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.