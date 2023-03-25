Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

