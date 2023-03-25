Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.