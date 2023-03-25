Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Trading Up 3.7 %

American Water Works stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.