Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average of $205.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

