Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $557,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

RJF stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

