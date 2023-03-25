Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $615,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day moving average is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.