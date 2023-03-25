Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after acquiring an additional 986,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

