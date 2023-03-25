Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

bluebird bio Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.