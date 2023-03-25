Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 3.4 %

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $140.06 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

