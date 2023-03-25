Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

