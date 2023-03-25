Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $235.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hershey traded as high as $247.52 and last traded at $247.16, with a volume of 541551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.98.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hershey Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.