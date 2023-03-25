High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

High Tide ( CVE:HIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.63 million.

