Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.