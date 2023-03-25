HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €112.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.40 ($76.77) on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.55 ($64.03) and a 52-week high of €125.60 ($135.05). The company has a 50 day moving average of €79.40 and a 200 day moving average of €74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

