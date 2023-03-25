Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.03

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 265740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

