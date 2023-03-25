Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Humana by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $3,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $502.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.83. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.