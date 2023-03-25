Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNTIF. Berenberg Bank cut Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 420 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.67.

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

