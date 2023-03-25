Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNTIF. Berenberg Bank cut Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 420 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.67.

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.