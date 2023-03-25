Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
Shares of HY stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 200,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
