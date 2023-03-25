IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.