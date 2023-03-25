IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $671.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

