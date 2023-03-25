IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

