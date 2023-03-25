Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

